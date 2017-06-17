True Pundit

Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morning – June 17th 2017

Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Saturday AM.

 

1. Mattis Told Generals To Abandon Obama Anti-ISIS Strategy, Start ‘Annihilating The Enemy’

Secretary of Defense James Mattis instructed the U.S. military to abandon Obama administration procedures and start focusing on killing Islamic State fighters instead, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford told Breaking Defense.

2. Assassination List Found On GOP Shooter James Hodgkinson’s Body

James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter who opened fire on dozens of Republican congressmen and staffers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, had a list of Republican names in his pocket that was recovered by the FBI, The Daily Caller has learned.

3. Russia Claims It Killed ISIS Leader Baghdadi In Airstrike

The Russian defense ministry claims to have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a May 28 airstrike in Raqqa, Syria. Russian forces in Syria launched the airstrike after receiving intelligence that ISIS leaders were planning a meeting in the outskirts of Raqqa

4. Promise Kept: Trump Admin Rescinds DAPA Amnesty Program

The Trump administration has fulfilled another one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises by rescinding the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program implemented under Barack Obama that could have allowed as many as five million illegal aliens with children who are citizens or lawful permanent residents to remain in the country if they met certain criteria.

5. Pentagon To Send Nearly 4,000 More Troops To America’s Longest War In Afghanistan

The Pentagon is preparing to send nearly 4,000 troops to Afghanistan to fight in America’s longest war in an effort to turn the tide against the Taliban.

6. Rasmussen: 50 Percent Of Likely Voters Give Trump The Thumbs Up

President Donald Trump has a 50 percent approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll released Friday by Rasmussen.

7. Trumpists Disrupt Play Depicting Trump Assassination: “The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!” (VIDEO)

The controversial production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that a Donald Trump-like character’s assassination was disrupted Friday night by two supporters of the president.

8. Shots Fired At Truck With MAGA Flag On Indianapolis Freeway

Fox 59, Indianapolis: Indiana State Police say shots were fired at a truck carrying a “Make America Great Again” flag and an American flag on eastbound I-465 Tuesday.

9. Turkish Government Pays Left-Wing Group $50K To Do Its Political Dirty Work

The Turkish government has paid a union-backed left-wing activist group in Ohio nearly $50,000 over the past 10 months as part of a influence campaign aimed at undermining a network of charter schools operating in the Buckeye State.

10. This List Of Attacks Against Conservatives Is Mind Blowing

A wave of liberal rage has marked the last 11 months since the rise and subsequent election of President Donald Trump.

