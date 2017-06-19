True Pundit

Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning – June 19th 2017

Posted on by
Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Monday AM.

 

1. VIDEO: Adam Schiff Admits There’s No ‘Proof’ Of Trump-Russia Collusion

The 11-month-old investigation into whether President Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians has still not turned up any evidence that’s strong enough to put before a jury.

2. Colin Kaepernick Says Police Are Like Slave Catchers After Jury Clears Officer

Football player Colin Kaepernick compared the police to slave catchers after a jury cleared an officer for the fatal shooting of Philando Castile Friday.

3. Scalise Upgraded From Critical To Serious Condition

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was upgraded from critical to serious condition Saturday night following another surgery after a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday where five people were shot.

4. US Shoots Down Syrian Government Fighter Jet In ‘Show Of Force’

A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian regime aircraft after it attacked U.S.-backed forces in Syria on Sunday, according to the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve coalition.

5. New Poll Shows Republican Gaining In Georgia Special Election

The Republican in the Georgia special election to replace former GOP Rep. Tim Price is gaining against nationally known Democrat Jon Ossoff according to a Saturday poll.

6. Lawyer: Trump Is Not Under Investigation (VIDEO)

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said Sunday that despite the president’s tweets, Donald Trump is not under investigation for Russian collusion or obstruction of justice.

7. Santorum On Mueller: ‘He’s Obviously Got The Long Knife Out For The President’

Former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum raised concerns over the ability of the Department of Justice special counsel to remain non-partisan and non-biased in its investigation during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

8. Report Corroborates Sekulow: No Investigation Of Trump (VIDEO)

Robert Mueller, special counsel for the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has not yet decided to investigate President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, ABC’s senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas reports.

9. WATCH: Joy Ann Reid Blames GOP For Divisive Rhetoric

MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid had the gall to blame Republicans for divisive rhetoric just a day after she took cheap shots at shooting victim Rep. Steve Scalise.

10. Navy Sailors Found Dead Aboard US Destroyer After Collision With Container Ship

The bodies of multiple U.S. Navy sailors were found dead in the hull of a crippled destroyer damaged in a collision with a merchant ship Saturday, the military reports.

