Business Entertainment Politics Science Security TV World
Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning – June 12th 2017
Good morning.
Here’s what you need to know this Monday AM.
1. Another Promise Kept — First Coal Mine Opens Under Trump Administration
President Trump during his campaign promised to “put our miners back to work.” That promise was at least partially fulfilled since the Corsa Coal Company opened, making it the first American corporation to open a new coal mine in six years.
President Trump during his campaign promised to “put our miners back to work.” That promise was at least partially fulfilled since the Corsa Coal Company opened, making it the first American corpor…
2. Gingrich Says Mueller Isn’t Neutral, Calls On Congress To Abolish Special Counsel
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called on Congress to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called on Congress to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gingrich said it’s clea…
3. Former AG Mukasey: Nothing Comey Said Showed Trump Obstructing Justice (VIDEO)
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey said Sunday that nothing former FBI Director James Comey laid out in his testimony on Thursday showed President Trump committing obstruction of justice.
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey said Sunday that nothing former FBI Director James Comey laid out in his testimony on Thursday showed President Trump committing obstruction of justice.…
4. Merkel In Mexico: Walls Don’t Work, ‘Sensible Relationships’ Do
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said walls are no solution to migration Saturday during her state visit to Mexico. Merkel challenged U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying history proves it won’t solve any problems.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said walls are no solution to migration Saturday during her state visit to Mexico. Merkel challenged U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall along the Me…
5. Susan Collins To Trump: Release The Tapes
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that President Donald Trump should reveal whether or not he has recordings of conversations with former FBI Director James Comey during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that President Donald Trump should reveal whether or not he has recordings of conversations with former FBI Director James Comey during an interview on CNN’…
6. Theresa May Could Be Gone Within Days
British Prime Minister Theresa May’s future could be decided within days, as the Conservative Party weighs its options after a disastrous election gamble. May will face Conservative MPs Monday or Tuesday to make a plan for the future.
British Prime Minister Theresa May’s future could be decided within days, as the Conservative Party weighs its options after a disastrous election gamble. May will face Conservative MPs Monday or T…
7. Trump Turns Wedding Crasher, Poses For Photos
President Donald Trump showed up to a wedding he wasn’t invited to at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Saturday evening. Trump took pictures with the bride and groom and greeted the wedding guests briefly, according to several photos posted on Instagram.
President Donald Trump showed up to a wedding he wasn’t invited to at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Saturday evening. Trump took pictures with the bride and groom and greeted the weddi…
8. VIDEO: FALN Terrorist Leader Welcomed As Hero At The Puerto Rican Day Parade
Convicted Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) terrorist leader Oscar Lopez Rivera appeared on a float at the front of the Puerto Rican Day Parade with New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito, The New York Post reported.
Convicted Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) terrorist leader Oscar Lopez Rivera appeared on a float at the front of the Puerto Rican Day Parade with New York City Council Speaker Melissa M…
9. Macron Secures Another Landslide Win In Parliamentary Elections
President Emmanuel Macron is projected to win a big majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to exit polls.
President Emmanuel Macron is projected to win a big majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to exit polls. The newly-formed La République en Marche (Republic on the Move) is project…
10. WATCH: US Military Practices For A Second D-Day Landing
U.S. Marines engaged in a mock beach landing in the Baltics on Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of the D-Day landings of World War II.
U.S. Marines engaged in a mock beach landing in the Baltics on Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of the D-Day landings of World War II. The drill took place as part of NATO’s Exercise Baltic Operation…