Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning – June 12th 2017

Posted on by
Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Monday AM.

1. Another Promise Kept — First Coal Mine Opens Under Trump Administration

President Trump during his campaign promised to “put our miners back to work.” That promise was at least partially fulfilled since the Corsa Coal Company opened, making it the first American corporation to open a new coal mine in six years.

2. Gingrich Says Mueller Isn’t Neutral, Calls On Congress To Abolish Special Counsel

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called on Congress to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

3. Former AG Mukasey: Nothing Comey Said Showed Trump Obstructing Justice (VIDEO)

Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey said Sunday that nothing former FBI Director James Comey laid out in his testimony on Thursday showed President Trump committing obstruction of justice.

4. Merkel In Mexico: Walls Don’t Work, ‘Sensible Relationships’ Do

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said walls are no solution to migration Saturday during her state visit to Mexico. Merkel challenged U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying history proves it won’t solve any problems.

5. Susan Collins To Trump: Release The Tapes

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that President Donald Trump should reveal whether or not he has recordings of conversations with former FBI Director James Comey during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

6. Theresa May Could Be Gone Within Days

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s future could be decided within days, as the Conservative Party weighs its options after a disastrous election gamble. May will face Conservative MPs Monday or Tuesday to make a plan for the future.

7. Trump Turns Wedding Crasher, Poses For Photos

President Donald Trump showed up to a wedding he wasn’t invited to at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Saturday evening. Trump took pictures with the bride and groom and greeted the wedding guests briefly, according to several photos posted on Instagram.

8. VIDEO: FALN Terrorist Leader Welcomed As Hero At The Puerto Rican Day Parade

Convicted Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) terrorist leader Oscar Lopez Rivera appeared on a float at the front of the Puerto Rican Day Parade with New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito, The New York Post reported.

9. Macron Secures Another Landslide Win In Parliamentary Elections

President Emmanuel Macron is projected to win a big majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to exit polls.

10. WATCH: US Military Practices For A Second D-Day Landing

U.S. Marines engaged in a mock beach landing in the Baltics on Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of the D-Day landings of World War II.

