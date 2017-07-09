More Than 500 VA Employees Fired During Trump Administration

(Washington Free Beacon) More than 500 employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs have been fired since President Donald Trump took office in January.

According to data released by the VA on Friday, 526 employees have been terminated while another 27 were demoted and 194 employees were suspended for at least two weeks, the Washington Examiner reports. – READ MORE

