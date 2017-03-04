More Than 4,300 Refugees Have Arrived In The US Since Judge Blocked Trump’s Travel Ban

More than 4,300 refugees that would have been blocked by President Trump’s travel ban have resettled in the U.S. since a federal judge in Washington stopped the executive order.

President Trump’s executive order signed in late January stopped refugee entry across the board for 120 days, eliminated refugee entry from Syria indefinitely, and blocked the entry of all immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Syria).

On Feb. 3, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart ruled that the order was unconstitutional and this decision was later upheld by an appeals court. President Trump subsequently expressed dismay saying that the country’s safety is at risk due to the court’s decision.

“Our legal system is broken! ’77 percent of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries,’ Trump tweeted a week after his executive order was blocked, adding, “SO DANGEROUS!”

State Department figures as of Thursday night show that 53 percent of refugees allowed into the country since Feb.3 have been from the seven nations the Trump administration marked as particularly dangerous. This amounts to 2,303 refugees from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

Six-hundred and seventy-three refugees have arrived from Syria, 624 have come from Somalia, 642 from Iraq, 238 resettled from Iran, 126 from Sudan and none from either Yemen or Libya. In total, 4,344 refugees have resettled since Judge Robart blocked Trump’s travel ban.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Trump administration is expected to sign a revised executive order on immigration and refugees soon.

