More Than 135 Teens Are Testing Positive For Painkiller Addiction Every Day

Doctors are warning about an uptick in the number of teens diagnosed with opioid addiction, and they fear recent data only scratch the surface of the crisis.

Researchers will unveil a new study Monday at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2017 National Conference and Exhibition in Chicago showing teens tested positive for opioid dependence at a rate of roughly 135 each daybetween 2008 and 2013. The tests identified the use of both prescription painkillers and heroin, which together affected roughly 49,626 teens in 2013, up from 32,235 in 2008, according to Healthline.

The study involved only teens who were diagnosed with opioid addiction or dependence during an emergency room visit. The researchers raised concerns that the number of teens suffering from opioid addiction is actually much higher, because many might be diagnosed by their primary care doctor or at an urgent care facility. – READ MORE