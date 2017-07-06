More Than 100 People Shot in Chicago Over Independence Day Weekend

(Washington Free Beacon) Over 100 people were shot in Chicago over the long Independence Day weekend and 14 of them were killed, according to statistics compiled by the Chicago Tribune.

At least 101 people were shot in total between Friday afternoon and early Wednesday. By far the deadliest night was the Fourth of July itself. Almost half of the weekend shootings, 41, occurred in the 12 hours between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The youngest victim was only 13 years old. – READ MORE

