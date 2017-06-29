More Liberal Fake News: Vice Media Retracts Two Reports On Donald Trump, Disney

Vice retracted two stories about President Donald Trump Wednesday, admitting that the stories fell apart after further scrutiny.

The two stories were taken down after the site realized they were full of “factual errors” and faulty sources, reports Variety.

“After a thorough investigation into the sourcing of two stories, ‘Here’s the Secret Backstage Trump Drama at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents’ and ‘Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Donald Trump ‘Hall of Presidents’ Installation,’ and the identification of several factual errors, we have decided to retract both pieces,” Vice Media’s Motherboard editorial board said in a note.

Both stories wondered if Trump would be able to speak at the Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents event. The second report, “Behind the Scenes of Dine’s Donald Trump ‘Hall of Presidents’ Installation,” claimed that Disney Parks was unsure of whether he should speak at the event and who would write the speech.

The reports relied on a source allegedly close to an employee at company.

Vice Media’s Motherboard was forced to retract when Disney came out with an official statement denying the allegations in the Vice write-up.

“Despite some media reports to the contrary, President Trump will have a speaking role in The Hall of Presidents, like every president since 1993,” Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith wrote.

Vice Media apologized for the error, promising to review their editorial process so it wouldn’t happen again.

“We are conducting a full editorial review to pinpoint how this source was vetted, and how these stories were approved and published in violation of our usual editorial workflow. We fell short of our standards, and regret the error,” the site wrote.

