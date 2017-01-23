True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Moore: Misogyny, Sexism ‘Ingrained’ In The Women Who Voted For Trump

Posted on by

(Daily Caller) Michael Moore told MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid on Sunday that the women who voted for President Donald Trump in November are “victims” of “ingrained” sexism and misogyny.

Moore told Reid about a conversation he had with a female Trump voter some time in the past.

Michael Moore (Getty Images)

Michael Moore (Getty Images)

Moore claims the woman — when asked about “the things [Trump] has said” — told him that women “have just learned to take it over the years.”

“‘That’s how my Dad talked, and that’s how my brothers talk,’” Moore continued. “And I just thought, ‘oh geez.’”

WATCH:

“It was such a reminder of just how far we have to go,” he explained. “This election really showed that we’ve ignored the misogyny and the sexism that is so prevalent and so ingrained in the victims.”

“The 46 percent of woman that voted for Trump and the 53 percent of white women who voted for Trump, and that’s, well, says that we’ve got more work to do.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • Joseph Chiara

    This guy is an eyesore, he looks like a walking garbage dump, and what comes out of his mind and mouth is even work crap… no regard for honesty, other people, integrity, or modesty. I want to see his tax returns and a financial statement.

  • RedPillPlease

    He’s lying! He made the whole story up!

  • idiotsonline

    This guy is a total goofball.

  • powerxq

    Are the children there with their legal parents or guardians or are they there as part of a string run by a madam or pimp for the audience to make a discreet selection?

    The link is via https://voat.co/v/pizzagate
    “Children Dance on Table Tops at Comet Ping Pong During Post Trump Inauguration Riot Party”
    http://americanintelligencereport.com/children-dance-on-tables-tops-at-comet-ping-pong-during-post-trump-inauguration-riot-party

  • huntress

    Hey fatazz, why don’t you spend some time at a gym instead of running your pie hole. What a disgusting puke!

  • Noble Gunnz

    4 glorious years of knocking these pathetic, leftist losers into the dirt.
    TRUMP 2020

  • Noble Gunnz

    I want to see an industrial lyposuction unit back up to this lard heap.