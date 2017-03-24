Mook: Clinton May Run Again In 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could be running for president again in 2020.

Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook appeared on MSNBC’s “For The Record With Greta” Monday night to discuss the possibility of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton was spotted in Pennsylvania over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to host Greta Van Sustern, who suggested that the visit could be related to a 2020 presidential bid.

Mook would not rule out if Clinton was planning to run against President Donald Trump in 2020, but he did say the Clinton camp’s focus is on figuring out the degree to which Russia was involved in the last election cycle.

“I’m going to let her answer for that,” Mook said. “I think what happens right now, we’ve got to get to the bottom of what happened in 2016 then we can start worrying about the next cycle. But we’ve got to make sure that this cannot happen again in two years or four years to anybody else.”

Trump made it known Saturday on Fox News that he would relish the opportunity to run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2020. “That would be a dream come true,” the president said. “I think she would lose so badly.”

