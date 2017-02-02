Montreal: Man arrested for “online hate speech targeting Muslims”

There is no indication from the CBC as to what this man actually wrote, which is understandable given the nature of the case: the CBC doesn’t want to be accused of “hate speech targeting Muslims” in turn.

The arrest, however, unless this fellow was calling for murder or some other crime, is ominous. Leftists and Islamic supremacists routinely defame any honest discussion of how Islamic jihadists use the texts and teachings of Islam to justify violence as “hate speech.” – READ MORE