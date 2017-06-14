True Pundit

Montel Williams Takes Pot Shot At House Whip Wounded At Tragic Baseball Practice Shooting

Even for washed up daytime talk show host Montel Williams, this is low.

On Wednesday morning, after House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) received a gunshot wound at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Williams went on his favorite medium — Twitter — and blasted him. Right after that, Williams absurdly called for prayers for the lawmaker and for people to think about what’s really important at a time like this.

Just an observation, but the common denominator in all of this is pothead Montel Williams.

  • Trevor Cook

    Typical “tolerant” liberals.

  • Montel Williams is pond scum. Questions?

  • 4godandcountry

    to be fair, montel use marijuana to treat MS.

  • Karen Bayer

    AT LEAST THE DAILY CALLER NEVER GOT TAGGED BY JAMES COMEY AS … FAKE NEWS …

    [QUOTE] … “DEAD WRONG” … AS WAS THE NY TIMES.

    MONTEL MUST HAVE FORGOTTEN THAT.
    HAHAHAHA ! ! ! !