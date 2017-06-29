Business Politics
Montana Politician Raised $116,000 AFTER He Choke-Slammed A Reporter
Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte pulled in $116,000 in campaign donations on the day of his election, hours after he assaulted a Guardian reporter during an interview the night before.
Many expected Gianforte, who was running to fill Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s vacant house seat in a May 25 special election, to lose after he grabbed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs by the neck and threw him to the ground.
Instead, Gianforte won the election by a six percent margin and raised more than $100,000 on election day, according to campaign disclosures first reported by The Guardian.
The election day donations totaled more than the previous five days of fundraising combined, a rare feat in political fundraising since a campaign can’t do much with donations on the day of the election.
Gianforte has since apologized to Jacobs, and offered to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists to settle any civil claims. Gianforte also pled guilty to assault charges, and was sentenced to community service, fined $385 and ordered to take anger management classes.
