Mom Takes 3-Year-Old Daughter To Dentist, ’30 Minutes Later They Brought Her Back Dead’

A 3-year-old girl from California who went to a dentist’s office for a fairly routine procedure Monday died for unknown reasons.

The family of Daleyza Avila Hernandez wants answers, as they are utterly perplexed and beside themselves about how this could happen.

“All I did was I took my daughter to the dentist because they were going to fix her teeth,” Araceli Avila told Fox40 in Spanish. “And about 30 minutes later they brought her back dead.”

Daleyza’s mother is too shaken to leave the van. She says it hurts too much to be near where her daughter died. pic.twitter.com/JxlLK3kFWX — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 16, 2017

The parents were reportedly not allowed in the room during surgery because of sanitary rules, but became aware that something was wrong when an ambulance pulled up to the office.

“And I stood up and went outside because I was like, ‘they are coming for a kid,’ but I never thought it was for my child,” Avila told Fox40.

David Thompson, the administrator of Children’s Dental Surgery Center in Stockton where the minor operation happened, said that she had a negative reaction to the anesthetics during treatment. The girl was sent to the hospital in relatively stable condition, but Thompson does not know how she ultimately died.

“We’re committed to helping kids every single day. That’s our mission, that’s why we’re here,” Thompson said, according to Fox40, adding that his staff is seasoned and highly skilled. “It’s risky. Not everyone wants to do it.”

Avila says her child was “very healthy,” and her husband Jose Hernandez says that the toddler was “vivacious and full of life.”

This is Daleyza Avila Hernandez right before her appointment. Her parents say she was playing before her appointment. Hours later, she died. pic.twitter.com/naC2yIL0xO — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 16, 2017

The Dental Board of California said they are investigating the matter as “consumer protection” is its highest concern.

