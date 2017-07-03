True Pundit

‘MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL’: Trump Defends His Use Of Social Media

President Donald Trump blasted what he characterized as the “fake and fraudulent news media” Saturday, asserting that his use of social media is not presidential, but “modern day presidential.”

The president defended his use of social media as some criticize his penchant to air his grievances via Twitter.

Trump also doubled down on his attack on CNN, saying that he may start referring to them as fraud news instead of fake news.

The president is attending a concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Saturday evening.

