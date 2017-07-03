‘MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL’: Trump Defends His Use Of Social Media

President Donald Trump blasted what he characterized as the “fake and fraudulent news media” Saturday, asserting that his use of social media is not presidential, but “modern day presidential.”

The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The president defended his use of social media as some criticize his penchant to air his grievances via Twitter.

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump also doubled down on his attack on CNN, saying that he may start referring to them as fraud news instead of fake news.

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The president is attending a concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Saturday evening.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].