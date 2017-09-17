Mo Brooks endorses Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

Rep. Mo Brooks struck back against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Saturday, endorsing former judge Roy Moore over Sen. Luther Strange in the Alabama Senate special election 10 days before Election Day.

Brooks, who finished third in round one of the Aug. 15 special GOP primary contest after sustaining million of dollars in political attacks from a super PAC connected to McConnell, made clear that his antipathy toward the Senate majority leader was a motivating factor behind his endorsement of Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

“The Strange/McConnell forces care not one twit about truth; they freely use malicious lies in their non-stop, scorched earth, campaign of personal destruction,” Brooks said during a Moore campaign event, according to a press release issued by the congressman’s campaign. – READ MORE