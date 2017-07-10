Mnuchin: Admin Will Not Raise Taxes On Wealthiest Americans

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday morning that President Donald Trump’s administration would not raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans in order to pay for tax cuts for the middle-class.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Mnuchin said that the Trump administration has its eyes set on releasing a tax bill to the public in September, with the goal of passing the tax reform package in 2017, Reuters reports.

Mnuchin’s comments Sunday are a bit of a diversion from his previous statements regarding the timeline for passing tax reform, although he has previously promised to get a tax overhaul package passed in 2017.

The secretary said in late-March that he’d “like to think” tax reform would get done before Congress went home for the August recess.

“This is optimistic, this is a big challenge. We are going to try to get it done,” Mnuchin said. He did say that the administration would “absolutely” get tax reform passed by Fall 2017.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].