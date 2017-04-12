Talk about starting the indoctrination early. The Washington Free Beacon on Monday reported that MIT Press is publishing “Communism for Kids,” a book aimed at brainwashing three to seven-year-olds, on those “lovable little revolutionaries.”

A description on Amazon cheered, "Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism."