Talk about starting the indoctrination early. The Washington Free Beacon on Monday reported that MIT Press is publishing “Communism for Kids,” a book aimed at brainwashing three to seven-year-olds, on those “lovable little revolutionaries.”

A description on Amazon cheered, “Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism.”  – READ MORE

    All forms of leftist government are based on the unicorn idea that everyone will work selflessly for the common good. The leaders that use this nonsense understand the lie but simply use it to vault themselves into positions of power, wealth and luxury. The fools that follow simply become enslaved. Every leftist “experiment” in government has resulted in a military dictatorship. In the 20th century over 261 Million people were murdered by their own leftist governments. More than the casualties of all the wars combined.
    Even Marx understood the fallacy of his religion and said, “Money dictates the course of history.”
    “With Satan I have struck my deal, He chalks the signs, beats time for me, I play the death march fast and free” The Fiddler by Karl Marx.
    It takes a real fruitcake to follow the ideologies of this nut into any form of socialism. Except, of course, the megalomaniacal who use this strategy to Capitalize on the ignorant for their own gain.