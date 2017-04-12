Business Politics
MIT Press to Publish ‘Communism for Kids’ Book
Talk about starting the indoctrination early. The Washington Free Beacon on Monday reported that MIT Press is publishing “Communism for Kids,” a book aimed at brainwashing three to seven-year-olds, on those “lovable little revolutionaries.”
A description on Amazon cheered, “Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism.” – READ MORE
