Minnesota High School Students Reject School’s Flag Ban

A group of students at a Minnesota high school rallied to oppose a flag ban when school administrators banned the U.S. and Confederate flags. Authorities quickly rescinded the ban.

Administrators at Cold Spring, Minnesota’s Rocori High School kicked off the 2017-18 school year with a new ban on displaying flags — including the U.S. flag — in a back door effort to ban students from sporting a Confederate flag.

The new rule entered into the student handbook this year said: “Students are not allowed to display flags or banners from their vehicle while parked in the Rocori High School parking lot,” Fox News reported.

  • yurlittledog2

    Does the School not realize that they are Stopping Free Speech and Freedom of Expression and I’m certain they dont Care. Just Liberal Indoctrination Centers and Revisionist Brainwashing to make new candidates for Antifa,Socialism and Useful Idiots Chapters…

  • jim NY

    Excellent Job. “All it takes for evil to exist, is for good men to do nothing.”

  • ~~~♥♥Baby Doll♥♥~~~

    The school administrators all need to be fired, and it should be clear they are federally funded and will abide by the laws.