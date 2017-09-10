Minnesota High School Students Reject School’s Flag Ban

A group of students at a Minnesota high school rallied to oppose a flag ban when school administrators banned the U.S. and Confederate flags. Authorities quickly rescinded the ban.

Administrators at Cold Spring, Minnesota’s Rocori High School kicked off the 2017-18 school year with a new ban on displaying flags — including the U.S. flag — in a back door effort to ban students from sporting a Confederate flag.

The new rule entered into the student handbook this year said: “Students are not allowed to display flags or banners from their vehicle while parked in the Rocori High School parking lot,” Fox News reported.

