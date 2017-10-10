Minnesota Airport Doesn’t Want to Accept Super Bowl Flights Until NFL Stops National Anthem Protests

A regional airport commission in Minnesota has decided to take a stand against the NFL, for allowing players to kneel during the playing of the national anthem. The commission floated a resolution looking to bar flights into the area for Super Bowl LII.

During a Thursday meeting, the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission spoke out against the NFL’s national anthem protests and hinted that they may turn away overflow air traffic for the Super Bowl scheduled to be held in Minneapolis next February, according to the Washington Examiner.

The small airport based in Crow Wing County could see overflow air traffic, or diverted traffic, if other airports suffer weather-related delays as the volume of travelers climbs for the big game. – READ MORE