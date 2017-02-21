Milo Yiannopoulos Out At CPAC

Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos will no longer be featured as a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), after conference organizers rescinded the invitation Monday.

"@ACUConservative has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at #CPAC2017." pic.twitter.com/sVWGnPCW7C — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

A video of Yiannopoulos discussing homosexuality and relationships between older men and young boys was released over the weekend, causing controversy.

In the clip reported by Reagan’s Battalion, Yiannopoulos says:

In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents.

Yiannopoulos responded to the video Monday, “I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers,” according to his Facebook page.

CPAC organizers invited Yiannopoulos Saturday, when CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp asserted that free speech at college campuses was under attack.

“Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective,” Schlapp said Saturday.

