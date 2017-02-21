Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal

Publishing giant Simon & Schuster canceled its book deal with Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos Monday, after a controversial video resurfaced where Yiannopoulos discussed sexual relationships between boys and older men.

Simon & Schuster, a subsidiary of CBS Corporation, canceled the $250,000 deal for the book “Dangerous” after “careful consideration,” according to Simon & Schuster spokesman Adam Rothberg.

Statement: After careful consideration @simonschuster and its @threshold_books have cancelled publication of Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos

The video, first reported by Reagan’s Battalion, has sparked outrage from both the left and many in conservative circles. In the video, Yiannopoulos says:

In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents.

The video quickly went viral over the weekend. The Conservative Political Action Conference then dropped the outspoken President Donald Trump supporter from giving a keynote speech later this week just outside of Washington, D.C.

Yiannopoulos responded to the video Monday on his Facebook page, “I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers.”

