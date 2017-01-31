Miller: Elizabeth Warren ‘Is Entitled To Her Own Opinion, But Not Her Own Constitution’ (Video)

Stephen Miller said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning that Sen. Elizabeth Warren “is entitled to her own opinion, but not her own Constitution.”

WATCH:

“The reality is the Constitution of the United States very clearly gives the executive control over immigration authority and gives the government control over who can come enter the United States,” Trump’s senior policy advisor stated.

“More fundamentally, no person — anywhere in the world, outside of the United States who is not a citizen of this country — has a constitutional right to enter the United States.”

“Think about this,” he told host Steve Doocy. “If you were to establish the rights that Sen. Warren has suggested that any one of the 7 billion people in the world who was denied a visa for any reason could sue the citizens of this country and demand payment and relief for denied benefits — that would be insane.”

