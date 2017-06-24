Mika: Trump Is Either A Dictator In The Making Or ‘Not Well’ [VIDEO]

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski compared President Donald Trump’s administration to North Korea Friday, saying “It does feel like a developing dictatorship.”

“I will say you can do some work reading history and reading books about how dictatorship happen. The development of very negative forces taking over and what you are seeing is either this happening right now, or someone who’s not well. Very few options,” Brzezinski continued.

Co-host Joe Scarborough tried to lighten to mood during the segment, saying, “I think it’s actually more like Hogan’s Heroes if anything else.”

Brzezinski she quietly rebuked Trump once more saying that he is, “very very imbalanced.” Scarborough added “We’re all disturbed by everything we see but the institutions are holding.”

This isn’t the first time Brzezinski got emotional over Trump’s leadership style. Earlier this year Mika claimed that she had tried to keep an open mind and gave Trump a chance but that she was through with his antics.

“I had hope and an open mind and I have lost hope completely and my mind is closed,” said Brzezinski. “This presidency is fake and failed.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]