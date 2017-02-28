Mika On Trump Administration’s Media Hostility — ‘Are They Trying To Create A Dictatorship?’ (VIDEO)

Mika Brzezinski joked that Donald Trump’s White House is “trying to create a dictatorship” on MSNBC Monday.

“Are they trying to create a dictatorship? I mean, I’m not joking, and I’m not angry,” the “Morning Joe” host first posed to her panel.

WATCH:

“You have a weekend where I think the president had one of his best moments, presidential moments yet,” she continued later in the segment. “If you look at his weekly address, it was good.”

“We really can’t talk about that,” Brzezinski added, “Because either we’re the fake news and you shouldn’t be watching, or you’ve got this press spokesperson who clearly is now describing months ago what would be a dictatorship and banning media outlets.”

(DAILY CALLER)

