Mika Brzezinski: I Didn’t Have A Facelift! Only Some Chin Work

In a much anticipated op-ed in The Washington Post Friday, “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski addressed President Trump‘s mean tweets toward Mika.

The op-ed — a first-person account — is co-bylined by the TV couple.

The headline is scathing: “Donald Trump is not well.”

It’s hard to believe this is going to go over well when the President picks up the paper this morning.

In the story, Mika commits a classic PR mistake in that she allows Joe to goe into detail about some of the things Trump accused her of, in particularly the detail about her alleged face-lift. Trump called him “Psycho” Joe and her “low I.Q. Crazy” Mika and said they asked to showed up to Mar-a-Lago for three consecutive nights and that Mika had a bloody chin due to a face-lift.

At the time, Joe groused at reporters who had reported they were there to party and claimed they were there to interview Trump.

The truth according to Joe and Mika: Joe dined with Trump while they were there. Mika did not. Trump begged them to come to New Year’s Eve. They left.

They called Trump’s behavior “unmoored.” They questioned his fitness to be president. They wrote that he’s not “mentally equipped” to keep watching their show.

A noteworthy tidbit is this: They say the National Enquirer threatened to publish something “negative” about them, unless they “begged” Trump to have the story “spiked.” They refused.

And that face-lift?

The TV couple reported that Mika never had one.

“She did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret,” Joe’s voice said in the op-ed. “Her mother suggested she do so, and all those around her were aware of this mundane fact.”

Joe and Mika said they’re “neither shocked nor insulted” but Trump’s words.

But hell yeah, they will capitalize on them.

