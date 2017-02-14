Middle America Is Loving Trump And His Policies

A large portion of President Donald Trump’s supporters in Middle America approve of the job he’s doing, according to a Monday report from Politico.

Key swing counties in Indiana robustly support Trump’s executive order that limits travel from seven nations identified to be sources of terrorism, as well as the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do,” Keith Kindsvatter told Politico. Other supporters compared Trump’s performance in the first few weeks to his way of thinking in his book, “Trump: The Art Of The Deal.”

“I think he’s pretty much following The Art of the Deal,” said Ken Warner, 60, who works in the finance industry. “He’s got the price of fighter jets down. It’s not something we’re used to. It’s a little unorthodox. Listening to his Carrier negotiation, you have to shrug on the means but can’t disagree with the ends. You don’t want to be picking winners and losers. You don’t want to see a president calling out people on Twitter. However, the results so far have not been bad. So I can’t say it’s wrong.”

Trump supporters in the Midwest are also highly supportive of the rapid rate of change the new administration has taken; a lot of residents supported the construction of the wall, with supporters going so far as to donate to the construction effort.

“I’d love to make a donation,” a retired Trump supporter only referred to as “Jane,” told Politico about the border wall.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].