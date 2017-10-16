Microsoft head blames North Korea for ‘WannaCry’ hospital cyberattack

Microsoft president Brad Smith believes that North Korea was behind a massive cyberattack using “WannaCry” ransomware that crippled hospitals earlier this year.

Smith told British ITV News at Microsoft’s headquarters that at this point “all observers in the know” concluded that North Korea was behind the attacks. Hackers used tools created by the National Security Agency to lock out computers unless the user paid a ransom.

North Korea has widely been considered the perpetrator of the hack that targeted around 200,000 computers and 150 countries, but this is the first time that a Microsoft executive blamed the country, ITV said.