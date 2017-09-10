Mick Mulvaney: Trump proved he can govern in deal with Democrats

Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget director, said Friday that President Trump proved he can govern in his deal with Democrats this week.

“Let’s look at it from this perspective, what did the president do in addition to clearing the decks by cutting this deal with the Democrats earlier this week? He proved that he can govern. He proved that he can run the country and prioritize what’s most important at the appropriate times,” Mr. Mulvaney said on Fox News.

Mr. Mulvaney said the president likely saw the debt-ceiling issue as a roadblock to working on the other things he wants and needs to accomplish including: emergency funding for Tropical Storm Harvey and massive tax-reform legislation.

