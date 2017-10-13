Michelle Malkin Goes After Hollywood’s ‘Nobody Knew’ Weinstein Narrative

Conservative journalist Michelle Malkin took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask two tough questions of those who are pushing the “nobody knew about Harvey Weinstein the sexual predator” narrative really don’t seem to want to answer.

One wondered why it took so long for certain big-name stars to open up about their experiences with Weinstein. The other pointed to an actress who was telling her colleagues “Don’t work with this guy” for nearly two decades to no apparent effect.

The first of Malkin’s tweets reacted to Jake Tapper’s characterization at CNN of one actress breaking her two-decade silence well after those mentioned in the original New York Times story on Thursday broke the matter wide open:

