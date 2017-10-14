Michele Bachmann: Immigration Must Be President Trump’s Top Priority

Breitbart News caught up with former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) at the Family Research Council Action’s Values Voter Summit in Washington, and she described her new role as part of a Christian ministry to the United Nations, and the role of Congress in blocking President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

Asked by Breitbart News what should be the Number One priority for the president, Bachmann immediately responded with one word: Immigration.

“Immigration, without a doubt,” Bachmann said. “Because immigration is changing us.”

“Build the wall,” Bachmann said. “Stop the illegal immigration. Deport the 40 percent of illegal aliens who are here on Visa overstays.” – READ MORE

Values Voter Summit was created in 2006 as a forum “to help inform and mobilize citizens across America to preserve the bedrock values of traditional marriage, religious liberty, sanctity of life and limited government that make our nation strong,” according to the website.