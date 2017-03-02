Michael Moore: Trump Used Navy SEAL Widow To Send ‘F-You’ To Critics (VIDEO)

Michael Moore said President Donald Trump used a Navy SEAL widow during his address to Congress Tuesday to send a big “f-you” to his critics.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC after Trump spoke to a joint session of Congress, the 62-year-old filmmaker attacked the president for recognizing Carryn Owens, the wife of slain SEAL Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens,” who was killed during a raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen last month.

Owens was in the chamber and received a long standing ovation when the president paid tribute to her husband and his sacrifice.

“That’s why she’s there, as sort of an ‘f-you’ to the people who are criticizing him for this,” Moore explained. “And this poor woman, this widow who has lost her husband, she is in desperate grief right now.”

“And to use that to put another notch on his belt — and what is he thinking about … ‘my ratings’?” he added. “‘Record applause. I’m going to get an Emmy for this! Most applause for a dead soldier on my watch!’”

“This is the sickness of this man,” he continued. “And anyone watching this at home. … It’s all about, ‘look at the ratings, look at the applause I got.’”

(DAILY CALLER)

