Michael Moore Calls On Democrats To ‘Declare A National Emergency’ Over Trump

FOLLOW US!



Michael Moore called on Democrats Wednesday to “declare a national emergency” and “cease all business” in Congress until an independent investigation into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is complete.

Using the iconic photo of the red light from the computer Hal 9000 from the sci-fi film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the 62-year-old filmmaker went on a non-sensical rant.

“For the first time in our history, the President of the United States and his staff are under investigation for espionage,” he added. “This announcement, by the head of the Trump-friendly FBI, is a shock to our democracy. The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate needs to bring a halt to all business being done in the name of this potential felony suspect, Donald J. Trump.”

“No bill he supports, no Supreme Court nominee he has named, can be decided while he is under a criminal investigation,” he continued. “His presidency has no legitimacy until the FBI–and an independent investigative committee — discovers the truth. Fellow citizens, demand the Democrats cease all business.”

In the last few months, Moore has called on protesters to disrupt the president’s inauguration. He called for the president to be arrested and impeached following the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. The filmmaker also launched a website designed to have Trump removed from office.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].