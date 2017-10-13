MGM Threatens Legal Action Against Mandalay Bay “Hero” Security Guard; Forbids ALL Media Interviews

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos, lauded as the hero who stopped the rampage of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, is now under a gag order from hotel conglomerate MGM forbidding him from speaking to the media, according to a Clark County law enforcement veteran.

Campos, who vanished last night mysteriously moments before going live on air with Sean Hannity of FOX, has been directed by MGM to not give any press interviews.

The 25-yr-old Campos has not been spotted in public since.

MGM owns the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

A Clark County Distinct Attorney’s Office veteran told True Pundit, the gag order was likely requested by the FBI through MGM.

The gag order could be temporary, the source said, but doubted it would be lifted until the FBI, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and MGM get their facts straight about the shooter’s timeline which has been altered several times since the shooting almost two weeks ago.

“Too much at stake,” the official said. “If the timelines all differ, MGM could be sued silly for not responding fast enough to Paddock’s (hotel) suite. This is a big deal to MGM.”

MGM and Mandalay Bay management did not return requests for comment.

This story is Developing.