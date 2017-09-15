Mexicans detest Trump: 93 percent have ‘no confidence’ in US president

FOLLOW US!



Mexicans’ views of the U.S. and President Trump both dropped in 2017 to the lowest reported rates in the past decade and a half, according to a poll released Thursday.

A Pew Research survey taken this spring found 93 percent of Mexicans have “no confidence” in the current U.S. president and only 5 percent do.

At former President Barack Obama’s worst point in office, 38 percent of Mexicans said they did not have confidence and 54 percent said they do believe in him.

Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush, fared worse than Obama, but not as poorly as Trump. Bush received a 16 percent confidence rating and 77 percent no confidence score in 2008.

Approximately two-thirds of Mexicans have an unfavorable view of their northern neighbor and 30 percent have a positive perception of the U.S. America was seen positively by the majority of Mexicans during Obama’s two terms and the country’s unfavorability rating never dropped lower than 27 percent. – READ MORE