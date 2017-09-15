Politics World
Mexicans detest Trump: 93 percent have ‘no confidence’ in US president
Mexicans’ views of the U.S. and President Trump both dropped in 2017 to the lowest reported rates in the past decade and a half, according to a poll released Thursday.
A Pew Research survey taken this spring found 93 percent of Mexicans have “no confidence” in the current U.S. president and only 5 percent do.
Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush, fared worse than Obama, but not as poorly as Trump. Bush received a 16 percent confidence rating and 77 percent no confidence score in 2008.
Approximately two-thirds of Mexicans have an unfavorable view of their northern neighbor and 30 percent have a positive perception of the U.S. America was seen positively by the majority of Mexicans during Obama’s two terms and the country’s unfavorability rating never dropped lower than 27 percent. – READ MORE
Mexicans are increasingly less inclined to work and live in the U.S. without authorization, which likely coincides with Trump's tough stance...
-
yennikcm
-
mark3205
-
jubadoobai
-
Trickster
-
yurlittledog2
-
patriot6
-
Susan Johnston Bailey