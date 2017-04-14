Merkel Admits ‘There Is No Doubt’ Some Migrants Pose A Security Threat

Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged Thursday “there is no doubt” some refugees in Germany pose a security threat to the country.

Merkel called on German states to adopt a common security and anti-terror framework in an interview with the Funke media group. She admitted that some migrants who entered Germany over the past two years have raised security concerns for authorities.

“There is no doubt that among so many people who have sought shelter in our country, there were also people who have become the focus of security authorities,” Merkel said. “We owe it to the innocent refugees to pursue those who choose to abuse our will to help.”

The chancellor said Germany “was already a target for Islamist terrorism before refugees arrived” when asked whether her open-door policy brought extremists to the country.

“We know that we are threatened like many other countries, and do everything in our power to ensure freedom for the citizens – even in close coordination between the federal government and the federal states,” Merkel said.

Merkel is in a tight race with Social Democrat Martin Schulz in her bid to secure a fourth term as chancellor in September’s general election.

