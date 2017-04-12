Sports TV
MERICA: Shoeless John Daly drives a ball off a beer can and chugs it, all while smoking (VIDEO)
At this point we all know John Daly’s legendary exploits, but perhaps no video has ever captured his nature as well as him driving a golf ball off a beer can and then chugging the beer. – READ MORE
WATCH @PGA_JohnDaly smash a ball off a beer can and then chug it. All while barefoot. #MAM2017 #myrtlebeachgolf #bossstatus pic.twitter.com/QIIik19C1S
— Myrtle Beach Golf (@MB_GolfHoliday) April 10, 2017