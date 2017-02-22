MELTDOWN: Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian ‘Sick’ Over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Trips (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Left-leaning talk show, “The Young Turks” criticized President Trump on Monday for conducting business at the Palm Beach, Florida private golf club Trump owns and calls home for much of the year.

WATCH:

Host Ana Kasparian suggested that POTUS’s public mentioning of the club was a corrupt practice.

“Why does Donald Trump go to Mar-a-Lago every single weekend?” she asked. “First of all, he keeps profiting from that business and he keeps advertising it in every press conference he does, every press conference Sean Spicer does.”

“Oh! ‘Winter White House,’ Trump is gonna be at his ‘Winter White House.’ ‘Winter White House,’ ‘Winter White House,’ Mar-a-Lago, Mar-a-Lago,” Kasparian mimicked, mocking the President.

“So look, it’s wrong all around, OK?” she continued about Mar-a-Lago, which already has a full membership list. “It’s about corruption, financial profit, it’s sick. It makes me sick to know that this is happening and it doesn’t seem like anything is going to done about it.”

Switching from the suggestion that the trips were a method of drumming up business for the ritzy club, Kasparian also suggested the trips were hurting small businesses in the surrounding Palm Beach community. “Is he going to do anything to ensure their businesses don’t shut down?” she asked.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].