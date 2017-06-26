Politics
MELTDOWN: Liberals Fear Possible Justice Kennedy Retirement
Rumors are swirling that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy may announce his retirement Monday and liberals are fearful over the possibility of a conservative-leaning court.
Liberals are fear mongering that basic human rights may be at stake if President Trump has the opportunity to replace Kennedy with a more conservative justice.
If Kennedy leaves, women, POC, and LGBT people will have their lives ruined.
— J. Michael Kell (@jmichaelkell) June 22, 2017
That would be an act of war. I’m serious. I am not a lesser human b’cuz I’m female. Gorsuch is a stolen nom. whose ruling’s are void to me.
— Moola (@MooPersists) June 23, 2017
Idea of “how things are done” has been thrown out the window. They’ll go after everything. We’ll be back in the dark ages before u know it.
— therapeuticretweets (@thehappylizard) June 22, 2017
One Twitter user even baselessly speculated that a conservative court would allow resegregation of schools.
So, Oberfegell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas are also at risk? Maybe even Brown v. BoE?
— J.I. Vicuña (@javicuna) June 22, 2017
If Kennedy retires Monday & Trump replaces w/another Koch/ Mercer-bought Gorsuch, what will the consequences be? Will truly be a full coup.
— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 22, 2017
I’m having a very hard time staying positive today. I’m afraid things will be beyond repair by the time we’re rid of him.
— Alt_CHendricks (@darcypage) June 22, 2017
45 might pick a pastry chef, a trapeze artist, or a glass blower to replace him. His other choices have made that kind of sense.
— Nancy (@atacamagirl) June 23, 2017
Dear Justice Anthony Kennedy: please don’t retire. Please, please don’t.
— Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) June 24, 2017
And the horror STILL doesn’t end there. Two very old liberals on the court could croak. We could have a 6-3 or 7-2 right wing SCOTUS soon.
— Steph Bello (@steph_bello) June 24, 2017
If Justice Kennedy does retire—and I don’t believe he will based on my interactions with him—SCOTUS will be fucked for decades.
— Laura (@SheWhoVotes) June 26, 2017
Kennedy not just retiring but taking the entire SCOTUS press out in a suicide bombing would be so 2017.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 25, 2017
