MELTDOWN: Liberals Fear Possible Justice Kennedy Retirement

Rumors are swirling that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy may announce his retirement Monday and liberals are fearful over the possibility of a conservative-leaning court.

Liberals are fear mongering that basic human rights may be at stake if President Trump has the opportunity to replace Kennedy with a more conservative justice.

If Kennedy leaves, women, POC, and LGBT people will have their lives ruined. — J. Michael Kell (@jmichaelkell) June 22, 2017

That would be an act of war. I’m serious. I am not a lesser human b’cuz I’m female. Gorsuch is a stolen nom. whose ruling’s are void to me. — Moola (@MooPersists) June 23, 2017

Idea of “how things are done” has been thrown out the window. They’ll go after everything. We’ll be back in the dark ages before u know it. — therapeuticretweets (@thehappylizard) June 22, 2017

One Twitter user even baselessly speculated that a conservative court would allow resegregation of schools.

So, Oberfegell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas are also at risk? Maybe even Brown v. BoE? — J.I. Vicuña (@javicuna) June 22, 2017

If Kennedy retires Monday & Trump replaces w/another Koch/ Mercer-bought Gorsuch, what will the consequences be? Will truly be a full coup. — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 22, 2017

I’m having a very hard time staying positive today. I’m afraid things will be beyond repair by the time we’re rid of him. — Alt_CHendricks (@darcypage) June 22, 2017

45 might pick a pastry chef, a trapeze artist, or a glass blower to replace him. His other choices have made that kind of sense. — Nancy (@atacamagirl) June 23, 2017

Dear Justice Anthony Kennedy: please don’t retire. Please, please don’t. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) June 24, 2017

And the horror STILL doesn’t end there. Two very old liberals on the court could croak. We could have a 6-3 or 7-2 right wing SCOTUS soon. — Steph Bello (@steph_bello) June 24, 2017

If Justice Kennedy does retire—and I don’t believe he will based on my interactions with him—SCOTUS will be fucked for decades. — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) June 26, 2017

Kennedy not just retiring but taking the entire SCOTUS press out in a suicide bombing would be so 2017. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 25, 2017

