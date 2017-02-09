MELTDOWN: Dems Throw Unhinged Twitter Temper Tantrum After Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General

Democrats went into a mad frenzy Wednesday evening after the Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney General, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

The 52-47 vote fell along party lines, with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin representing the lone Democrat vote in favor of the Alabama senator.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has emerged as one of Session’s harshest critics, and fired off a series of erratic Tweets moments after Sessions was confirmed.

I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Deeply disappointed that the Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully & fairly enforce the law. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Thanks to you, everyone now knows the concerns that Coretta Scott King had about Jeff Sessions. Concerns that millions of people still have. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

There’s no Rule 19 to silence me from talking about Jeff Sessions anymore. So let me say loudly & clearly: This is just the beginning. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

If Jeff Sessions turns a blind eye while @realDonaldTrump violates the Constitution or breaks the law, he'll hear from all of us. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

If Jeff Sessions makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism & bigotry into @TheJusticeDept, he'll hear from all of us. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’s radical hatred into @TheJusticeDept will hear from all of us, too. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Consider this MY warning: We won’t be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Other Democrats reacted with a similar tone.

“We need to continue to be brave, and to be strong,” New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Booker said in a video message over Twitter, telling his followers that he and others were up and fighting “around the clock against the Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions.

We can't let temporary losses undermine our infinite commitment to the cause of our country. Our fight continues… pic.twitter.com/e4vgA81ycE — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) February 8, 2017

Sen. Booker became the first U.S. senator to testify against the nomination of a fellow U.S. senator to a cabinet position when he blasted Sessions during his confirmation hearing Jan. 11.

New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that the confirmation of Jeff Sessions “turned my stomach.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "When Jeff Sessions was passed, it turned my stomach" https://t.co/Q4Ru62gFAD https://t.co/ubdciY6gdO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 9, 2017

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders blasted the confirmation, saying that Sessions will not stand up to the President.

We need an attorney general to stand up to the president and explain the Constitution to him. Jeff Sessions is not that person. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 9, 2017

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement Wednesday evening, asserting that Session’s record as a public servant and attorney was “historically weak and questionable” on support for “voting rights, police accountability and the rights of immigrants and women.”

Some in the Democratic party did not take the advice of Chicago Mayor and former chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, who told fellow Democrats to “take a chill pill,” in a speech at Stanford University this week.

Sessions said he will resign from his office at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, with plans to be sworn in as Attorney General Thursday morning.

