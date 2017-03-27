Meltdown: David Brock Suffers Heart Attack

WASHINGTON — Democrat operative David Brock suffered a heart attack Tuesday afternoon.

American Bridge chief of staff Bradley Beychok, a group Brock founded, told NBC, he “suffered a heart attack while working in [the organization’s] Washington DC Office early Tuesday afternoon.”

Brock was immediately transported to a local hospital, received prompt medical treatment, Beychock said.

He added, “We are looking forward to a swift recovery. We thank everyone for their well wishes, and especially want to thank the wonderful doctors and staff who treated David. We kindly ask for privacy as he recovers.”

Brock launched his career as a conservative investigative reporter during the 1990s and made a name for himself during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, when he wrote a negative book about Thomas accuser Anita Hill.

However, Brock switched political sides in the late 90s and aligned himself with liberal Democrats and founded the left-wing advocacy website Media Matters in 2004. He later founded the super PACs American Bridge 21st Century and Correct the Record.

