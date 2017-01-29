Melania Trump Wins Round in Libel Suit vs Newsites Calling Her ‘High-End Escort’

First Lady Melania Trump has won the first round in a $150 million lawsuit she filed against a blogger who called her a “high-end escort” and the British Daily Mail newspaper that repeated the false story.

Melania filed the suit in September in a Montgomery County, Maryland court alleging that Maryland-based author Webster G. Tarpley libeled her when he called her a prostitute. The Daily Mail was also named in the suit for repeating the slanderous accusation. – READ MORE