Melania Trump Thanks First Responders After Baseball Practice Shooting

Melania Trump thanked first responders for their response to a gunman who opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

“Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA,” the first lady tweeted shortly after news broke that Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and four others had been shot.

“My thoughts & prayers to everyone,” she added Wednesday.

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump called the Scalise a “true patriot” following the shooting.

“Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Trump tweeted.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The House Majority Whip’s office tweeted that the congressman was in “good spirits” as he went into surgery after being shot in the hip. The office said later that he remains in critical condition.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLLpic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

