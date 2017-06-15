True Pundit

Melania Trump Thanks First Responders After Baseball Practice Shooting

Posted on
Melania Trump thanked first responders for their response to a gunman who opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

“Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA,” the first lady tweeted shortly after news broke that Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and four others had been shot.

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“My thoughts & prayers to everyone,” she added Wednesday.

President Donald Trump called the Scalise a “true patriot” following the shooting.

“Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Trump tweeted.

The House Majority Whip’s office tweeted that the congressman was in “good spirits” as he went into surgery after being shot in the hip. The office said later that he remains in critical condition.

