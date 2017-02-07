Melania Trump is suing Daily Mail for $150 million over Fake News

Melania Trump has refiled her lawsuit against the Daily Mail in Manhattan after a Maryland judge dismissed the case on jurisdictional grounds.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the first lady claims that Mail Media, the owner of the Daily Mail, hurt her chance to establish “multimillion dollar business relationships” because it recently published a false article that said she once worked for an escort service.

The lawsuit claims the article ruined Melania’s “unique, once in a lifetime opportunity” to “launch a broad-based commercial brand.”

“These product categories would have included, among other things, apparel accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care and fragrance,” attorney Charles Harder said in the suit.

“Mail Online’s conduct was extreme and outrageous in falsely making the scurrilous charge that the future First Lady of the United States worked as a prostitute.”

The Daily Mail retracted the article and said it didn’t “intend to state or suggest that Mrs. Trump ever worked as an ‘escort’ or in the sex business.”

(DAILY CALLER)

