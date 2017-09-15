True Pundit

Melania Trump Departs The White House In A Black Jacket And Slacks

Melania Trump left the White House in a more casual outfit than usual Thursday morning, but still managed to look absolutely stunning.

The president and the first lady stepped out on the South Lawn of the White House to depart for their visit to Florida and while reporters were eager to speak with Trump about DACA, it was impossible not to notice Melania’s attire. – MORE PHOTOS

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

