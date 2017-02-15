Melania Trump Applauds Emily Ratajkowski For Defending Her Against NYT Reporter

First Lady Melania Trump thanked Emily Ratajkowski in a tweet Monday night for defending her against the unnamed New York Times reporter who told the model that “Melania is a hooker.”

“Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women,” the first lady said in the tweet, including the hashtags “#PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady.”

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sat next to a New York Times reporter at an event Sunday night. The model revealed in a series of tweets Monday that, at one point in the evening, the unnamed reporter began “slut shaming” the first lady.

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker,’” Ratajkowski tweeted. “Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should.”

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

“Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit,” she added.

The New York Times have reportedly reprimanded the reporter for speaking on “an unfounded rumor.”

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump,” a Times rep told Politico. “The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

