Melania And Barron Move Into The White House

First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump moved into the White House Sunday.

The two stayed in New York City during the first months of the Trump presidency so that Barron could finish his school year. Barron, 11, will be the first son in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., and will be attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland.

The family returned to the Washington after a weekend at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Barron was wearing a shirt that read “The Expert,” and playing with a fidget spinner, a toy that is the new craze.

OMG!!! Barron Trump has a Fidget Spinner just like every single boy in my daughters class! pic.twitter.com/i660NCagIw — jim spellman (@jimspellmanTV) June 12, 2017

Pool report on AF1 arrival in DC:

"Barron Trump held a fidget spinner in his right hand as he walked down the stairs behind his parents." — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 12, 2017

Melania later tweeted a view from the White House and wrote that she’s “looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!”

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

