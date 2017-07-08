True Pundit

Meghan McCain To CNN’s Brian Stelter: Let’s Compare Ratings

Fox News’ Meghan McCain blasted CNN’s Brian Stelter when he criticized her show “Outnumbered,” asking him if he wants to compare her ratings to his own show.

Stelter called out “Outnumbered” on Twitter because during their Wednesday show the Fox hosts cited comments made by Stelter on Monday morning.

“‘Outnumbered?’ More like OUTDATED,” Stelter jabbed. “How Fox’s talk shows work: take a two-day-old uncontroversial comment from me, use it to complain about the media.”

McCain, who is a co-host on “Outnumbered,” went straight for the gut in her response.

“Want to compare the ratings on my ‘outdated’ show compared to yours?” she shot back.

Stelter tried to calm the waters, responding that he is a “fan” of McCain’s but doesn’t believe “ratings are the best gauge of quality, accuracy, and timelines.”

