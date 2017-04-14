Most people who pay attention to politics assume that George Soros is the largest financier of leftist election candidates. While he may have the largest non-profit funding network, Soros is not the person who spent the most directly helping candidates through superPACs or other organizations in 2016. That person is Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund executive who made his fortune in the fossil fuel industry. The Washington Post reported Steyer spent $66.3 million helping Democrats in the 2016 cycle, and the Washington Times reports that the final spend was north of $85 million.

