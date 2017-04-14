Business Politics
Meet the leftist billionaire who outspends Soros on politics
Most people who pay attention to politics assume that George Soros is the largest financier of leftist election candidates. While he may have the largest non-profit funding network, Soros is not the person who spent the most directly helping candidates through superPACs or other organizations in 2016. That person is Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund executive who made his fortune in the fossil fuel industry. The Washington Post reported Steyer spent $66.3 million helping Democrats in the 2016 cycle, and the Washington Times reports that the final spend was north of $85 million.
How much did legendary leftist George Soros spend in 2016? A meager $17.5 million. – READ MORE