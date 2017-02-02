Meet The Democrats Who Supported Gorsuch In 2006 (Video)

President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed by the Senate to his seat on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without a single dissenting vote.

Confirmed just two months after President George W. Bush submitted his name for the Senate’s consideration, not a single Democrat raised an objection to his confirmation in July 2006. He was approved on a voice vote.

Here is the Video of 2006 were 45 Democrats Helped Unanimously Confirm #NeilGorsuch (incl. @SenSchumer, and Obama) pic.twitter.com/yH7xoiOWtA — The Vice President (@MikePenceVP) February 1, 2017

Here’s a list of Democrats who supported Gorsuch’s confirmation

Former President Barack Obama

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Sen. Harry Reid

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Sen. Maria Cantwell

Sen. Tom Carper

Sen. Patrick Leahy

Sen. Robert Menendez

Sen. Patty Murray

Sen. Bill Nelson

Sen. Jack Reed

Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Sen. Ron Wyden

In a stunning about face, at least one person on this list, Sen. Wyden of Oregon, announced he would oppose the nomination, and asserted Gorsuch “harkens back to the days when politicians restricted a people’s rights on a whim.”

No senator who believes individual rights are reserved to the people, not the government, can support Gorsuch’s nomination. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017

A handful of Democratic senators indicated they would attempt to stage a filibuster.

“This is a stolen seat. This is the first time a Senate majority has stolen a seat,” Merkley said. “We will use every lever in our power to stop this.”

“A very large number of my colleagues will be opposed,” he added.

