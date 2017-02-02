Politics TV
Meet The Democrats Who Supported Gorsuch In 2006 (Video)
President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed by the Senate to his seat on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without a single dissenting vote.
Confirmed just two months after President George W. Bush submitted his name for the Senate’s consideration, not a single Democrat raised an objection to his confirmation in July 2006. He was approved on a voice vote.
Here is the Video of 2006 were 45 Democrats Helped Unanimously Confirm #NeilGorsuch (incl. @SenSchumer, and Obama) pic.twitter.com/yH7xoiOWtA
— The Vice President (@MikePenceVP) February 1, 2017
Here’s a list of Democrats who supported Gorsuch’s confirmation
Former President Barack Obama
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Former Sen. Harry Reid
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary
Sen. Maria Cantwell
Sen. Tom Carper
Sen. Patrick Leahy
Sen. Robert Menendez
Sen. Patty Murray
Sen. Bill Nelson
Sen. Jack Reed
Sen. Debbie Stabenow
Sen. Ron Wyden
In a stunning about face, at least one person on this list, Sen. Wyden of Oregon, announced he would oppose the nomination, and asserted Gorsuch “harkens back to the days when politicians restricted a people’s rights on a whim.”
No senator who believes individual rights are reserved to the people, not the government, can support Gorsuch’s nomination.
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017
A handful of Democratic senators indicated they would attempt to stage a filibuster.
“This is a stolen seat. This is the first time a Senate majority has stolen a seat,” Merkley said. “We will use every lever in our power to stop this.”
“A very large number of my colleagues will be opposed,” he added.
